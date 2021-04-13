While coach Mike White continues to address Florida’s more immediate needs in the transfer portal, next season’s recruiting interests are beginning to take shape as well.

Chase Cormier, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Georgia, has enjoyed a recent growth spurt and rapid ascent into the recruiting limelight.

The high school junior holds long-standing interest from Florida and attracted interest from additional schools from strong performances with AAU club Game Elite.

Recent interest from Miami comes after high major offers from Florida, Xavier and Ole Miss, along with an unofficial visit to Georgia. Cormier dropped 27 points Saturday against New World Basketball and displayed impressive playmaking skills and a knack for getting to the line.

These abilities keep Cormier in high regard among the UF coaching staff.