Rivals150 guard sees a fit in Gainesville with the Gators
While coach Mike White continues to address Florida’s more immediate needs in the transfer portal, next season’s recruiting interests are beginning to take shape as well.
Chase Cormier, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Georgia, has enjoyed a recent growth spurt and rapid ascent into the recruiting limelight.
The high school junior holds long-standing interest from Florida and attracted interest from additional schools from strong performances with AAU club Game Elite.
Recent interest from Miami comes after high major offers from Florida, Xavier and Ole Miss, along with an unofficial visit to Georgia. Cormier dropped 27 points Saturday against New World Basketball and displayed impressive playmaking skills and a knack for getting to the line.
These abilities keep Cormier in high regard among the UF coaching staff.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news