Rivals150 PF nets offer from the Gators: 'Very good chance of me coming.'
Mike White and the University of Florida are in the midst of hammering out the 2020-21 season, but as we all know, recruiting never stops and that is evident by the program's latest moves on the trail.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news