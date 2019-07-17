A laundry list of UF pledges and four-star targets are slated to be in attendance for Florida’s Friday Night Lights event next week.

Multiple uncommitted recruits in the 2020 class are gearing to travel to Gainesville on July 26, including Midwest product Michael Drennen II.

Drennen, a member of the Rivals250, is ready to finally check out the Swamp after reeling in an offer from the Gators during the spring.