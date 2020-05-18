OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

The Gators are continuing to push all of the right buttons with one of their top defensive back targets in the 2021 class.

Led by Ron English and Torrian Gray, Florida is sitting in a good spot with Tallahassee (Fla.) rising senior Terrion Arnold. The staff has been staying in touch with Arnold on a consistent basis, and recently hosted him for a virtual visit last week.

Arnold, who is labeled as the 15th-ranked athlete in the country, is in possession of offers from both UF's basketball and football programs.

The Rivals250 prospect spoke with GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender about his time with the coaching staff last week, what Dan Mullen told him and much more.