"Well one, it's home. It's not too close but not too far from home. It's where my grandmother can reach me best," Montgomery told GatorsTerritory this week. "The atmosphere is crazy there, especially on game-days. It's really a good school."

Montgomery, the 200th-ranked player overall and 13th-ranked athlete, also heavily considered Maryland before making the call for the Gators. Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and South Carolina are some of the programs that previously dished out offers as well.

A fifth member of the 2021 Rivals250 has opted to join forces with the University of Florida, as Seffner (Fla.) Armwood athlete Charles Montgomery committed to Dan Mullen's program on Sunday.

In terms of his projected fit, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound Montgomery said the Gators plan to utilize his skill set in a variety of different ways. He has experience as a returner, at receiver, running back and quarterback, but projects as a utility player who will likely spend the majority of his time at slot receiver.

During the 2019 season, Montgomery reeled in 41 receptions for 720 yards and eight touchdowns, while accumulating 301 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He also produced 381 yards as a kickoff and punt returner, including a 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

"Really like a Percy Harvin personnel, like slot receiver and in the backfield," Montgomery said of his fit in Gainesville. "They can move me around the offense."

The last time Montgomery was in Gainesville was for the program's talent-rich junior day on Feb. 1. He had plans to attend a spring practice on March 20, but that date was obviously scratched due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, when it was all said and done, the virus didn't seem to alter his recruitment much at all, as Montgomery is now officially slated to stay put in the Sunshine State.

"It's really great with all of them, but mostly it's coach Mullen and coach Gonzales," Montgomery said of his communication with the Gators. "I've been talking to both of them the most actually. It's really a great relationship. I spoke to coach Gonzales (on Tuesday). I like the communication level and how they talk to myself and as well as my family."

With the addition of Montgomery, Florida now holds commitments from 14 prospects in the class of 2021, including eight who reside in the state of Florida. Eight of the commitments are equipped with four stars on Rivals as well.

