News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-23 13:33:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 ATH Charles Montgomery previews decision between UF and Maryland

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

One of the more versatile offensive weapons in the Sunshine State is about ready to come off the market, as Rivals250 athlete Charles Montgomery is scheduled to choose between Florida and Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}