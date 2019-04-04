Keshawn Lawrence has yet to make the trek to the University of Florida, but Dan Mullen’s program is doing enough work behind the scenes to be held in high regard by the Rivals250 prospect.

Back on Friday, the Nashville (Tenn.) product narrowed down his recruitment and released a list of his top ten schools, which featured five SEC programs.

Florida is one of the schools that made the cut for Lawrence, who checks in as the ninth-ranked recruit in Tennessee.

Lawrence spoke to GatorsTerritory and broke down his reasoning behind including UF on his list, citing a connection with an early enrollee as one of the factors in his decision.