Another SEC program has stepped up to the plate with a scholarship offer for Shemar James, this time being the Gators down in Gainesville.

The Rivals250 athlete has been on a roll over the last several months, collecting offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, and now Florida.

"First, I loved coach Clark and coach Robinson's energy and just them wanting to build a relationship with me," James told GatorsTerritory. "There are some guys from the 251 up there and even some guys that went there that are in the league right now.

"Florida is on the come up. They had arguably the best offense in the past two years."