Arlington (Texas) product Jahari Rogers is armed with over 30 offers, but is now focused on around a handful of schools.

One of the programs that is in strong play for his services is Florida, which hosted Rogers for an official visit during the weekend of their Great Gator Grill Out.

Following a multi-day stay in Frisco for The Opening Finals, GatorsTerritory caught up with the Rivals250 prospect to break down where Dan Mullen and company fit into the mix.