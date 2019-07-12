Dan Mullen’s program is in the market for playmakers in the backfield as the staff has not yet secured a pledge from a running back in this cycle.

UF is not letting up on its pursuit of Clemson pledge Demarkcus Bowman and are courting Largo (Fla.) product Lawrance Toafili as well, but another in-state prospect could be an option down the line: Caziah Holmes.

Holmes, who recently witnessed teammate Richie Leonard commit to Florida, put the Gators in his list of top schools on Tuesday.