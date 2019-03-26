For the first time in his recruitment, four-star prospect A.J. Henning ventured down to Gainesville to visit the University of Florida.

The product out of Frankfort, Illinois went through the typical process for a visit, which featured trying on uniforms, touring the campus and learning about the program.

When it was all said and done, Henning walked away equipped with an offer from the Gators following a conversation with Florida’s head man.