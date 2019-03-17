Gators are 'up there' for Rivals250 cornerback Avery Helm
Dan Mullen's program played host to over three-dozen prospects for Saturday's junior day, with nearly 15 of them being four-star prospects, including Avery Helm, the nation's 19th-ranked cornerback.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior was presented with a Gators offer in late January following an "amazing" conversation with cornerbacks Torrian Gray, and then followed it up with this weekend's multi-day visit to the Sunshine State.
A product of Missouri City (Texas) Marshall, Helm possesses additional offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss among others.
