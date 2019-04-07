Rivals250 CB Avery Helm finds no reason to wait, teams up with Florida
Another Rivals250 defensive back has opted to join in on the fun at the University of Florida, with Avery Helm now verbally committed after stepping into the national spotlight on Sunday.
The 6-foot-2 170-pound Helm was in Gainesville last month for a multi-day visit, and as GT first reported this morning, he will be returning for another multi-day visit starting next Friday, placing him in the Swamp for the Orange and Blue Game as well.
Helm, a product of Missouri City (Texas) Marshall, is equipped with additional offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others.
"First, they are one of the best academic schools or the best academic school in the SEC right now," Helm previously told GatorsTerritory. "That's one thing I like and I can get a degree from here and take it anywhere.
"Then on the field, you know the reputation they have for their defensive backs, so that's already said and stood for. It's just an all-around great place. It's pretty much the same kind of setup. It felt like home and everything felt comfortable."
Tagged as a four-star prospect, Helm checks in as the nation's 19th-ranked cornerback and 235th-ranked player overall.
SCOUTING REPORT:
Helm checks in with intriguing size and length, but is also fluid with a quick-twitch for a cornerback of his stature. He showcases a disciplined brand of football by really locking in and rarely falling for double-moves, and is accustomed to being thrown out on an island as well.
You also have to take notice of Helm's awareness down the field. Staying in the receiver's back pocket is always the top priority, but he does a nice job of making himself available by swinging his head around as well. Hands and concentration in traffic should be an area of focus moving forward, but Helm is a pesky defender overall.
The same goes for underthrown passes, with Helm typically stopping on a dime, adjusting and then getting vertical. Helm recorded three interceptions in 2018, but that number could have been higher as well. However, the main objective is to prevent a completed pass, and more often than not, Helm came out on the winning side of those battles.
Given his size, Helm does a good job of sinking his hips and operating with decent technique. He shows the ability to read and react by flipping his hips, but can loosen up there and work on body control as well. Helm also flashes choppy feet and shows the ability to burst out of his backpedal for a bigger cornerback.
Helm can be more physical when chipping in with run support, especially when disengaging off blocks, but shows no problem getting his nose dirty once engaging the ball carrier. Scooting back to safety is a possibility as well, so there is some versatility with Helm.
This young man is a headache for four quarters and rarely gives his opponents breathing room, but there is room for growth as well. Cornerbacks with prototypical size are coveted in today's day and age of college football, and Helm certainly checks off that box.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.