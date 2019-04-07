Another Rivals250 defensive back has opted to join in on the fun at the University of Florida, with Avery Helm now verbally committed after stepping into the national spotlight on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 170-pound Helm was in Gainesville last month for a multi-day visit, and as GT first reported this morning, he will be returning for another multi-day visit starting next Friday, placing him in the Swamp for the Orange and Blue Game as well.

Helm, a product of Missouri City (Texas) Marshall, is equipped with additional offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others.

"First, they are one of the best academic schools or the best academic school in the SEC right now," Helm previously told GatorsTerritory. "That's one thing I like and I can get a degree from here and take it anywhere.

"Then on the field, you know the reputation they have for their defensive backs, so that's already said and stood for. It's just an all-around great place. It's pretty much the same kind of setup. It felt like home and everything felt comfortable."

Tagged as a four-star prospect, Helm checks in as the nation's 19th-ranked cornerback and 235th-ranked player overall.