Over the weekend, Dan Mullen’s staff hosted a pair of talented defensive prospects from the state of Louisiana.

Rivals250 targets Jaquelin Roy and Joel Williams both made the trek from Baton Rouge to the Swamp, marking their first trips to the school this year.

After arriving on Friday, the two recruits had an entire day to spend around the team and soaked up knowledge about the program.

For Williams, his multi-day stay in Gainesville gave him the opportunity to bond with the staff and have an understanding of the mindset at Florida.