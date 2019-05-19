Dan Mullen and the Gators picked up their second commitment of the weekend with Joel Williams pulling the trigger on Sunday.

The Rivals250 cornerback made the announcement on twitter on Sunday.

Williams is a four-star prospect out of Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy. He is the 113th prospect overall and tenth ranked cornerback in the Rivals' 2020 class.

Williams picked Florida over other finalists LSU and Tennessee.