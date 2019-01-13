Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-13 14:04:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 CB Kaiir Elam enjoys official to Florida

Iwsefqozsnqveqsyik6e
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen and the Gators want to finish the 2019 class on a high note. Back on Early Signing Day, the Florida head coach identified defensive back as a position they would need...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}