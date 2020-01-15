Rivals250 DB continues to grow closer to Dan Mullen, sets visit to Florida
With the offseason in full swing, prospects from all across the map are gearing up for the next steps in their recruitment by returning to the camp circuit and journeying out to several college campuses.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news