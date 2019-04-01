Ticker
Rivals250 DB from IMG Academy includes Gators in top six

Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen’s staff has already earned commitments from four Rivals250 prospects, but the program hopes to add to that number soon.

Lejond Cavazos, the 242nd-ranked player overall on Rivals, announced on Sunday the list of his top six schools, which featured the Florida Gators.

Along with revealing his finalists, the four-star target stated that his decision will be made public in less than a couple of weeks.

For Cavazos, the Gators cracked his list due to the interactions he had with the coaches and even a couple of players when he attended their junior day on Feb. 2.

