Rivals250 DB from IMG Academy includes Gators in top six
Dan Mullen’s staff has already earned commitments from four Rivals250 prospects, but the program hopes to add to that number soon.
Lejond Cavazos, the 242nd-ranked player overall on Rivals, announced on Sunday the list of his top six schools, which featured the Florida Gators.
Along with revealing his finalists, the four-star target stated that his decision will be made public in less than a couple of weeks.
For Cavazos, the Gators cracked his list due to the interactions he had with the coaches and even a couple of players when he attended their junior day on Feb. 2.
