On Saturday, the Florida Gators are expected to play host to at least two dozen targets for their upcoming junior day.

UF pledge Kamar Wilcoxson, who was also in attendance for the program's previous junior day on Feb. 1, is one of the prospects slated to check out the Swamp this weekend.

After decommitting from Florida last spring, Wilcoxson rejoined their 2021 class in late July and has not wavered on his pledge.

While speaking with GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender on Sunday, the Rivals250 junior opened up about why he is staying on board with UF.



"It's really like I can walk into a DB factory and compete for a job," Wilcoxson said. "Knowing if I win that job and do what I'm supposed to do, I'm going to be a first-round draft pick in three years."