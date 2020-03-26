Defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson put himself back on the market Thursday evening, as the Rivals250 prospect de-committed from the University of Florida for a second time. He made a commitment to Dan Mullen's staff during his freshman season as well.

Now enrolled at IMG Academy, it's no secret Wilcoxson had kept the door cracked open in recent months. He is scheduled to officially visit Ohio State on the weekend of June 12, while the likes of Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Miami continue to make their case as well. The Buckeyes are considered the favorite heading into April.

A native of the Peach State, Wilcoxson checks in as the 246th-ranked prospect overall, as well as the 12th-ranked cornerback. He previously attended Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson before relocating to the Sunshine State.

