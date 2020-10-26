Rivals250 DB Terrion Arnold close to decision
Rivals250 defensive back Terrion Arnold announced Monday he will be trimming his list from 11 schools to five finalists in a little over a month, hinting at a commitment shortly after that.
In an up-and-down recruitment that has seen Florida, Georgia and Alabama all considered favorites at different times, Arnold plans to narrow things down to a handful of options on Dec. 1.
"All the schools in my top 11 have equally as good of a shot to make my final five," said Arnold, who is being recruited by UF as a safety.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news