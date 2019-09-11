Dan Mullen and his staff continued their offer spree last week by dipping into the recruitment of one of the nation's premier pass rushers in the 2021 class.

T.J. Bollers, who is tabbed as the 10th-ranked strong side defensive end on Rivals, reeled in his second SEC offer this past Thursday after the Gators gave him the green light.

Defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel David Cooper were the tandem of coaches who recently delivered the good news to Bollers.