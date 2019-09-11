Rivals250 DE discusses Gators offer, impressed by UF's defensive production
Dan Mullen and his staff continued their offer spree last week by dipping into the recruitment of one of the nation's premier pass rushers in the 2021 class.
T.J. Bollers, who is tabbed as the 10th-ranked strong side defensive end on Rivals, reeled in his second SEC offer this past Thursday after the Gators gave him the green light.
Defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel David Cooper were the tandem of coaches who recently delivered the good news to Bollers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news