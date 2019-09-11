News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 14:37:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DE discusses Gators offer, impressed by UF's defensive production

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen and his staff continued their offer spree last week by dipping into the recruitment of one of the nation's premier pass rushers in the 2021 class.

T.J. Bollers, who is tabbed as the 10th-ranked strong side defensive end on Rivals, reeled in his second SEC offer this past Thursday after the Gators gave him the green light.

Defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel David Cooper were the tandem of coaches who recently delivered the good news to Bollers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}