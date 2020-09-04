Bryce Langston has been a name familiar to Florida Gator fans for quite some time.

The 15th-ranked strongside defensive end in the nation committed to UF back in December of his sophomore year, but wound up reopening his recruitment over a year ago. Since then, most fans and recruiting analysts have pegged Langston to end up signing with Florida when it's all said and done.

Langston was one of the first 2021 prospects to reel in an offer from Dan Mullen and company, and is reminded consistently that he is a priority for them in this class.

“Nothing has really changed,” Langston told GatorsTerritory on Thursday. “Still recruiting very hard the same way. Still the same love since the first time I’ve been there. It’s been the same thing.”