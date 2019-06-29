Rivals250 edge rusher Chantz Williams is currently in the midst of an action-packed summer that will be capped off with a major decision next month.

After lacing up his cleats for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta this past Tuesday, Williams is gearing up to participate in The Opening Finals in Frisco (Tx.) in the coming days.

Once he is done showcasing his skill set on another big stage, the four-star prospect will reveal where he intends on playing football at the next level on July 20.