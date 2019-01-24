Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 08:34:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DE eager to familiarize himself with Florida following offer

Fm17gtr0ldfrjfmmlzr7
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen’s staff has offered a flurry of underclassmen from the state of Maryland this week.

One player that saw Florida officially get involved in his recruitment is Coziah Izzard, a Rivals250 prospect out of Hyattsville (Md.). The 10th-ranked strongside defensive end in the class of 2020 also holds offers from Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Penn State.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}