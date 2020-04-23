News More News
football

Rivals250 DL eyeing OV to Florida: 'They fit very high in my recruitment.'

Corey Bender
@Corey_Bender

Despite sitting in prime condition with multiple defensive like targets, Dan Mullen's staff is not placing all of their eggs in one basket and continues to seek new names on the recruiting front.

That proved to be true on Wednesday evening as well, as the Gators extended an offer to Rivals250 defensive tackle, Kelvin Gilliam, Jr. A flurry of Florida staff members have been communicating with the Virginia native for several weeks, and then decided to take it a step further during Wednesday's catch-up session.

