Rivals250 DE Fadil Diggs enjoys his best visit to Florida yet
A verbal commitment to Texas A&M just over a couple of weeks ago did not thwart Camden (N.J.) prospect Fadil Digg’s intentions of officially visiting UF.The Rivals250 defensive end, who ventured do...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news