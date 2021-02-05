A Rivals250 prospect in the class of 2022 has taken the next step with Dan Mullen and the University of Florida.

Francois Nolton, the 11th-ranked strong-side defensive end on Rivals, just committed to the Gators over additional offers from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, USC, Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Penn State among others.

Roughly two weeks ago, Nolton told GT that the Gators were the program pushing the hardest for his services in the trenches; now, the 6-foot-5, 234-pound junior is off the market and slated to showcase his skill set in the SEC.

"The tradition and just how they play," Nolton recently told GatorsTerritory. "In the SEC, they play tough football and I just like how they go and play big-time games, like when they played Alabama and they play Georgia every year; I like those type of games.

"With Florida, it's not like they are getting blown out or anything like that. They're either winning or competing."