Rivals250 DE J'Mond Tapp entering critical stretch in his recruitment
DONALDSONVILLE, La. -- J'Mond Tapp would have liked to have his college decision in place by this point.Tapp, a Rivals250 defensive end out of Donaldsonvlle (La.) Ascension Catholic High School, ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news