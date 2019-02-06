Dan Mullen and staff reeled in a big defensive lineman on National Signing Day, with the addition of Khris Bogle.

"I prayed last night, [Florida defensive coordinator] coach [Todd] Grantham great coach, coach Mullen a great coach," Bogle told Rivals' Gary Ferman about his decision to sign with the Gators. "It was just a family atmosphere when I went up there. I enjoyed it."

"It is family orientated up there and I know guys on the team," he added about why he decided to pick UF. "The players in my class I especially know, we are real tight ."

Bogle chose to take his talents to Gainesville over home town Miami and Alabama, the school he was committed to. According to Bogle, he decided to flip to the Gators and away from the Crimson Tide for a variety of reasons.

"The coaching change at Alabama and then there were rumors going around that I was going to be grey shirted or red shirted," he explained. "I felt like I had to open up my options."

After making his announcement public, the Rivals250 defensive end is ready to get to work.

"I'm going give my all for Florida. I'm 1,000 percent with Florida," he said. "Locked all the way in. There is no going back."

The Gators have already inked three players on Wednesday: Bogle, four-star receiver Arjei Henderson and four-star linebacker/defensive end Diwun Black. However, Bogle is teasing some more good news.

"Stay tuned to other Florida commits today."