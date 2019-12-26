Dan Mullen's staff is currently sitting in a good spot with a multitude of defensive line targets in the 2021 cycle.

Bryce Langston, Desmond Watson, Leonard Taylor and Miami commit Savion Collins are a few of the notable junior prospects in the trenches that Florida is in legitimate contention for.

