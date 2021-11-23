Rivals250 defensive tackle Chris McClellan breaks down commitment to Gators

After multiple Rivals250 de-commitments in the past few weeks, the Gators were finally on the receiving end of some pleasant news on Tuesday when Rivals250 defensive tackle Chris McClellan committed to the Gators.

The 6-foot-4, 299-pound senior chose the Florida Gators over additional offers from the Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

McClellan most recently took official visits to Alabama and Oklahoma, while the Gators played host multiple times since the summer. Now, the third-ranked prospect in the Sooner State is officially teamed up with the SEC East program.

Credit defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel Kelvin Bolden for this latest win on the recruiting trail.

"I'm definitely picking the school for the school, the people I'll be playing with, and the culture of the town in Gainesville. It's really welcoming and I always liked that about them," McClellan told GT's Corey Bender.

"The people in the town, man. They're all about the players, all about the school, so it's just great, man. I love that support."

McClellan admits he was thrown a curveball when Florida parted ways with Dan Mullen just days prior to his announcement; however, he eventually reeled himself back in following extended conversations with those closest to him.

"It kind of put a wrench into everything for a minute, but after I just calmed down and took everything back in, everything was good," McClellan said.

