Rivals250 defensive tackle Chris McClellan breaks down commitment to Gators
After multiple Rivals250 de-commitments in the past few weeks, the Gators were finally on the receiving end of some pleasant news on Tuesday when Rivals250 defensive tackle Chris McClellan committed to the Gators.
The 6-foot-4, 299-pound senior chose the Florida Gators over additional offers from the Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
McClellan most recently took official visits to Alabama and Oklahoma, while the Gators played host multiple times since the summer. Now, the third-ranked prospect in the Sooner State is officially teamed up with the SEC East program.
Credit defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel Kelvin Bolden for this latest win on the recruiting trail.
"I'm definitely picking the school for the school, the people I'll be playing with, and the culture of the town in Gainesville. It's really welcoming and I always liked that about them," McClellan told GT's Corey Bender.
"The people in the town, man. They're all about the players, all about the school, so it's just great, man. I love that support."
McClellan admits he was thrown a curveball when Florida parted ways with Dan Mullen just days prior to his announcement; however, he eventually reeled himself back in following extended conversations with those closest to him.
"It kind of put a wrench into everything for a minute, but after I just calmed down and took everything back in, everything was good," McClellan said.
McClellan visited Gainesville twice over the last few months: for his official in early June and the Alabama game in mid-September. Over a month ago, Turner made the long trip to Owasso, Oklahoma, to watch McClellan play as well.
"Man, coach Turner is awesome. Just how he's done everything, how he's handled everything, even with coach Mullen being fired. That just sticks out to me as well," McClellan said.
"The thing with coach Turner is he's been coaching in the SEC for a long time. Even though they're getting a new coach, he still might be there."
The UF staff compares McClellan to redshirt senior Zachary Carter due to his versatility and play-making ability in the trenches. Unfortunately, those two will not be playing alongside each other with Carter heading to the NFL next year, but there is another Gator who McClellan is growing closer to as well.
"My relationship with Dex (Gervon Dexter), man, getting being able to play with him (will be great)," McClellan said. "We are going to be a great mix, like our play styles, but also the style of defense they play."
With the addition of McClellan, the Gators sit at 12 commitments in the class of 2022 with approximately three weeks before the Early Signing Period kicks into gear.
To sweeten it up more, the four-star prospect says he will be signing in December and then early enrolling in early January.
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.