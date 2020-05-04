There is a newly-prospect who has been rising up the Gators' big board as of late, as Dan Mullen's staff looks to generate positive momentum after four-star athlete Brashard Smith opted to exit the class over the weekend.

It's difficult not to mention the major splash Tennessee is making right now as well. Since last Sunday, Jeremy Pruitt's program has reeled in commitments from seven prospects, including former UF commits Kamar Wilcoxson and Terrence Lewis, so you know Mullen's staff is eager to make another statement.