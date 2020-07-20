OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Decision day is just over a month away for borderline Rivals100 prospect Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

Gilliam, who is the ninth-ranked defensive tackle in the nation, is gearing up to announce his commitment on Aug. 22. His current finalists are California, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia Tech.

While in-state targets Desmond Watson and Leonard Taylor still remain on their wish list, UF's staff has been communicating with Gilliam consistently ever since they offered him in late April.

"First off, I've been in great contact with Florida," Gilliam told GatorsTerritory. "They've been recruiting me for a while now. I have a great relationship with the defensive line coach, David Turner. Our relationship has been great for a while now.