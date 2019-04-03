Rivals250 defender Johnnie Brown hasn't stepped foot in the Swamp since committing at the Gators' junior day back on Feb. 2, but recently locked in a date in order to do so.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Brown, a product of Tampa (Fla.) Middleton, is tagged as the sixth-ranked weak-side defensive end on Rivals, but will likely scoot inside to defensive tackle before it's all said and done.

Heck, Brown has played linebacker and currently plays tight end for his 7-on-7 team as well, so his well-rounded skill set is certainly noted.