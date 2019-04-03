Rivals250 DL Johnnie Brown says it's home sweet home in Gainesville
Rivals250 defender Johnnie Brown hasn't stepped foot in the Swamp since committing at the Gators' junior day back on Feb. 2, but recently locked in a date in order to do so.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Brown, a product of Tampa (Fla.) Middleton, is tagged as the sixth-ranked weak-side defensive end on Rivals, but will likely scoot inside to defensive tackle before it's all said and done.
Heck, Brown has played linebacker and currently plays tight end for his 7-on-7 team as well, so his well-rounded skill set is certainly noted.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news