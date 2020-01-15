News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 10:33:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DT includes UF in his top 10, wants to set up a trip to the Swamp

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Most 2021 high school football prospects are now roughly 11 months away from signing their Letters of Intent in December.

With less than a year left until they have to officially make their college decisions, a number of recruits are starting to narrow down their recruitments, including Tyleik Williams.

Williams, who hails from Manassas (Va.), recently unveiled his top 10 schools, which featured notable programs like Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Penn State.

The top-20 defensive tackle on Rivals spoke with GatorsTerritory about why UF made the cut, his thoughts on their 2019 campaign and if he has plans to visit the Swamp.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}