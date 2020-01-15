Most 2021 high school football prospects are now roughly 11 months away from signing their Letters of Intent in December.

With less than a year left until they have to officially make their college decisions, a number of recruits are starting to narrow down their recruitments, including Tyleik Williams.

Williams, who hails from Manassas (Va.), recently unveiled his top 10 schools, which featured notable programs like Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Penn State.

The top-20 defensive tackle on Rivals spoke with GatorsTerritory about why UF made the cut, his thoughts on their 2019 campaign and if he has plans to visit the Swamp.