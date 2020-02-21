News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 10:10:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DT is ready for his first-ever visit to the Swamp

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

The Gators are just over two weeks away from rolling out the red carpet for one of their most impressive crop of visitors in Dan Mullen's tenure as head coach of the program.

OFFER: Sign up for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

All you have to do is CLICK HERE and use "Annual50" for your promo code!

Their junior day on March 7 is expected to feature appearances from seven top-100 players in the country, an additional seven prospects in the Rivals250 and at least a half-dozen commits.

A recent addition to this star-studded list is Tim Keenan III, who checks in as the 15th-ranked defensive tackle in the country.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}