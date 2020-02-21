The Gators are just over two weeks away from rolling out the red carpet for one of their most impressive crop of visitors in Dan Mullen's tenure as head coach of the program.

OFFER: Sign up for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

All you have to do is CLICK HERE and use "Annual50" for your promo code!

Their junior day on March 7 is expected to feature appearances from seven top-100 players in the country, an additional seven prospects in the Rivals250 and at least a half-dozen commits.

A recent addition to this star-studded list is Tim Keenan III, who checks in as the 15th-ranked defensive tackle in the country.