Lamar Goods is now a Gator. The four-star defensive tackle made the decision to commit to Florida on Friday afternoon after recently de-committing from Kentucky.

His decision comes after the Rivals250 standout took his official visit to Florida last weekend.

“It was amazing,” Goods told GatorsTerritory and others. “I had a really good time here. They kind of exceeded my expectations a bit. They answered all my questions. The program is crazy. The way they develop players is amazing. That’s something I really key in on. That’s something that stood out to me.

“It stood out a lot because the way they take academics here is a key to them. They take pride in that saying they could be an academic school. It stood out with the great education and also good football, so a good combo.”

Stay with Gators Territory as we continue to follow this developing story