Rivals250 DT Lamar Goods commits to the Gators
Lamar Goods is now a Gator. The four-star defensive tackle made the decision to commit to Florida on Friday afternoon after recently de-committing from Kentucky.
He made the announcement on Twitter.
June 21, 2019
His decision comes after the Rivals250 standout took his official visit to Florida last weekend.
“It was amazing,” Goods told GatorsTerritory and others. “I had a really good time here. They kind of exceeded my expectations a bit. They answered all my questions. The program is crazy. The way they develop players is amazing. That’s something I really key in on. That’s something that stood out to me.
“It stood out a lot because the way they take academics here is a key to them. They take pride in that saying they could be an academic school. It stood out with the great education and also good football, so a good combo.”
Stay with Gators Territory as we continue to follow this developing story