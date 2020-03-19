OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

The NCAA's moratorium on visits has led to universities and football prospects across the country needing to cancel plans they made for the coming weeks.

Fortunately for the Gators, however, the program was able to host their second junior day event of the year prior to the suspension of recruiting trips.

A boatload of talented blue-chip recruits poured into Gainesville on March 7, with one of the biggest names on campus being Leonard Taylor.

Following his time at the Swamp, the top-15 defensive tackle in the nation spoke with GatorsTerritory and others about his first visit to UF of 2020.