Florida has made significant progress over the past couple of months when it comes to their pursuit of Victory Vaka.

After dishing out an offer to the Rivals250 prosepct in mid-February, the Gators were able to land in his top five just over a month later.

Dan Mullen and company received some more good news from Vaka this week as he has set up his official visit to the University of Florida.

Vaka, who was originally slated to take an OV to the school this past weekend, says he can't wait to take his first-ever to the Swamp.

"I was texting coach Mullen on [Wednesday] morning and then we were just catching up, talking it up about our day and what we were going to do," Vaka told GatorsTerritory. "And then I brought up the official visit and he said to come during the season, so I scheduled it for Oct. 3 versus South Carolina. I'm just excited for that."