After signing just one defensive tackle in the 2018 and 2019 cycles, Florida's recruiting at the position was taken to another level with the addition of David Turner to the staff.

Turner played a key role in the program signing four interior defensive linemen in this past recruiting class, and has put the Gators in a spot to make a splash with this current crop of junior recruits.

The in-state trio of Desmond Watson, Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins remain high on their list, but UF recently expanded their DT board by dishing out an offer to Victory Vaka.

Vaka, a product of Westlake Village (Calif.), was all smiles after learning about the good news on Wednesday.