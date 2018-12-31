Rivals250 FSU pledge set to visit Florida
Over the past few months, Dan Mullen’s staff has been making a strong push for Florida State commit Quashon Fuller.Fuller, who has been a verbal pledge to the Seminoles since he was a sophomore, vi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news