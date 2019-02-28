Rivals250 ILB has UF in top five, could potentially visit in near future
Last Sunday, Rivals250 inside linebacker Jayion McCluster was one of many participants at The Opening Regional in Orlando.
Prior to lacing up his cleats and partaking in drills, McCluster broke down his recruitment and where he stands with certain schools. After moving Florida State to the top of his leaderboard, the product out of Largo (Fla.) High mentioned that the Gators are also in a favorable spot.
