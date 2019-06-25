News More News
Rivals250 ILB has UF in top five, in weekly contact with Christian Robinson

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

ATLANTA, GA. --- Over a dozen prospects on UF's big board are currently in Atlanta to take part in the annual Rivals Five-Star Challenge presented by Adidas, with one being Martavius French, a Rivals250 prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound French, the nation's 10th-ranked inside linebacker, recently included UF in his top five and is now eyeing his first trip to Gainesville for when the dead period comes to a close as well.

{{ article.author_name }}