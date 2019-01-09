Dan Mullen’s staff has been putting a heavy emphasis on recruiting the state of Tennessee for next year’s 2020 class.

The Gators are positioning themselves well with numerous highly-touted recruits in the state, including four-star inside linebacker Martavius French. The junior out of Memphis, who had a productive junior campaign at Whitehaven High School, also released his top eight schools on Tuesday.

“For one, it’s an SEC school,” French said of UF landing on his list. “Two, I’ve been having a little bit of contact with the coaches and coach [Billy] Gonzales; I haven’t really talked to coach [Christian] Robinson in a minute. Every week, me and coach Gonzales just text.”