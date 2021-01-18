After releasing a top four over the weekend consisting of Florida, FSU, Arizona State and Rutgers, Rivals250 quarterback Nicco Marchiol is now planning to visit a pair of those finalists over the next week.

Marchiol, a 2022 prospect from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton, says he is flying into the Sunshine State on Tuesday evening to visit both the Gators and Seminoles.

The plan is to step foot in Gainesville on Wednesday and then Tallahassee the following day. Georgia Tech fell short of making his top group but is also expected to receive a visit during Marchiol's brief stay in the Southeast.

The nation's 11th-ranked pro-style quarterback breaks down his relationships with UF's Dan Mullen and Brian Johnson, what he is looking forward to seeing at the Swamp, when he plans to make a decision and more below.