Rivals250 OG consistently hearing from three UF coaches, eyeing spring trip

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen’s staff is hoping to put together consecutive recruiting cycles of securing a prospect from Warren Easton Senior High School.

In the 2019 class, Florida landed a signature from four-star cornerback Chester Kimbrough. The program is now targeting one of the early signee’s former teammates at Warren Easton: Rivals250 offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran.

Van Pran, who netted an offer from UF in August, says that he has been hearing a lot of good things about the Gators from Kimbrough.

