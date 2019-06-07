Dan Mullen's staff just landed its first commitment along the offensive front for the class of 2020, with Rivals250 prospect Jovens Janvier now officially a Florida Gator. Janvier, a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder who will likely suit up at offensive guard in college, visited and camped with the Gators on Friday, and based off his words when speaking with GatorsTerritory shortly after, today's decision doesn't come as much of a surprise. Earlier this year, the Miami native labeled Florida as his No. 1 school at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp, and wasted no time reaffirming that on Friday. On March 5, I submitted a FutureCast prediction in favor of the Gators as well.

"I talk to (offensive line) coach (John) Hevesy, (quarterbacks) coach Brian (Johnson) and Dan Mullen," Janvier told GT's Joseph Hastings on Friday. "All of them just show me love and talk to me every day. "Florida's at the top; they're still at the top for me. It's just the love and the love they show me. They give me more love than what everybody gives me. "I would like for Florida to get that national championship one more time," Janvier added. "I think Florida is going to be undefeated. I want Florida to smash the University of Miami; I want Florida to beat the dog out of them."