Rivals250 OL Jovens Janvier finds no reason to wait, commits to Gators
Dan Mullen's staff just landed its first commitment along the offensive front for the class of 2020, with Rivals250 prospect Jovens Janvier now officially a Florida Gator.
Janvier, a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder who will likely suit up at offensive guard in college, visited and camped with the Gators on Friday, and based off his words when speaking with GatorsTerritory shortly after, today's decision doesn't come as much of a surprise.
Earlier this year, the Miami native labeled Florida as his No. 1 school at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp, and wasted no time reaffirming that on Friday.
On March 5, I submitted a FutureCast prediction in favor of the Gators as well.
"I talk to (offensive line) coach (John) Hevesy, (quarterbacks) coach Brian (Johnson) and Dan Mullen," Janvier told GT's Joseph Hastings on Friday. "All of them just show me love and talk to me every day.
"Florida's at the top; they're still at the top for me. It's just the love and the love they show me. They give me more love than what everybody gives me.
"I would like for Florida to get that national championship one more time," Janvier added. "I think Florida is going to be undefeated. I want Florida to smash the University of Miami; I want Florida to beat the dog out of them."
A product of Miami Christian School, Janvier says he witnessed immediate growth while working side-by-side with John Hevesy as well.
No matter what level you are on, there is always room to get better for any football player, with the four-star prospect witnessing that at the Swamp on Friday.
"It felt great because I got to work with coach Hevesy," Jovens said. "He really taught me a lot and I really got a lot of respect for him.
"He said to keep my feet moving, keep your hands stable, punch 'em, and also to stop them in their tracks. I talked to him after the camp and told him this could be a home for me. I really felt like I was worthy over here and he really taught me what I need to know, and now I'm going to go dominate when I get back."
A former Louisville commit, Janvier opted to de-commit from the Cardinals' program shortly after visiting UF in December. Many assumed that his decision was in response to the eye-opening trip to Gainesville, and Janvier confirmed that this afternoon as well.
Janvier, who plans to sign in December, checks in as the nation's 22nd-ranked offensive tackle and 225th-ranked player overall on Rivals.
Auburn, Nebraska, LSU, Pittsburgh and Indiana are some of the additional offers on the table for Janvier.
With Janvier's verbal commitment, the Gators now hold 13 commitments in the class of 2020.
UF fans, you can get accustomed to Janvier's style of play by viewing his 2019 spring highlights below.
