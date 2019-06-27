ATLANTA, GA --- Florida’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continued with Antwaun Powell’s commitment on Wednesday, giving the program seven verbal pledges in the last three weeks alone.

The first prospect to pop to start the Gators’ momentum was Rivals250 offensive lineman Jovens Janvier, who committed to the school after camping on June 7.

Earlier this week, Janvier arrived in Atlanta to showcase his skill set at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.

While talking to GT’s Corey Bender, the four-star recruit discussed his commitment and touched on the recent additions of Derek Wingo, Lamar Goods and Tre’Vez Johnson.