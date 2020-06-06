It was a good week for the Gators when it came to making the cut for several defenders that are high on their radar.

McMurray (Pa.) product Donovan McMillon kicked things off by labeling UF as a finalist on Monday, with in-state linebacker Xavian Sorey also putting the program in his top five this week.

Rivals250 prospect Jeremiah Williams unveiled his top six on Friday, which featured Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma. Williams checks in as the 17th-ranked outside linebacker on Rivals, and is being courted by linebackers coach Christian Robinson to suit up at the 'BUCK' position.

The four-star recruit spoke with GatorsTerritory about his interest in Florida, the bond he has created with Robinson and his recent virtual visit to the school.

"Basically, my visit I took in February," Williams said of his decision to put UF in his top group. "Before that, I got a great relationship with coach C-Rob. I'm real cool with their coaches and atmosphere and stuff... the campus is real nice. The tour of the campus was real nice. The academic center was perfect.